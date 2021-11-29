Hyderabad police bust rave party, detain 44 youngsters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kukatpally Special Operations Team (SOT) busted a rave party and detained 44 youngsters, including three organisers, from an apartment at Vivek Nagar under Kukatpally police station limits, in the wee hours of Sunday. The sleuths also recovered huge quantities of alcohol and hookah from their possession.

According to sources, the raids were conducted based on a tipoff that three persons — identified as Rakesh Reddy, Mohammed Imran and Dayal Biswas — were throwing a rave party at an apartment in Vivek Nagar area. On being alerted by the residents, who noticed loud music and suspected the presence of a large number of people, police officials rushed to the spot and busted the party.

Speaking to the media, the Kukatpally SI said that the apartment belonged to Rakesh Reddy. “While Rakesh was the main organiser, Dayal and Imran assisted him with throwing the party,” the official said.

Pointing out that the trio was planning to turn the apartment into a regular party area, the SI mentioned that they were able to put an end to this with the help of local residents. All the persons taken into custody are youngsters, aged between 22 and 26 years. Police let the youngsters leave after issuing them notices for creating nuisance.