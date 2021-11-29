Minor’s mystery death: Mom says cops learnt nothing from Disha rape, murder case

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It appears as if the police haven’t learned even a single lesson from the Disha case. If they had, our daughter would have still been alive,” allege the family of a 17-year-old SC girl from Malkajgiri, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances in Jaipur, Mancherial district on October 16, 2021.

They also allege that the girl was raped and murdered by five persons who dumped her body in the Godavari river at Jaipur. After not receiving justice due to the alleged inaction on the part of police officials belonging to Malkajgiri and Ramagundam commissionerates, the victim’s family members approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the National SC Commission seeking help.

The girl’s mother had then alleged that the Malkajgiri police didn’t respond promptly even though they filed missing complaints. “Four days later, they took us to identify the body,” adds the heartbroken mother. She also alleges that the Bellampalli Two Town police, too, are working at the behest of the accused, as a result of which they haven’t registered cases against even a single person yet.

‘Police officials are manipulating facts’

The victim’s mother adds police claim that the key accused died and his body has been recovered. She says: “I went to identify the body of the accused and I strongly believe that he was not the one. The real accused person is still alive. Bellampalli police are manipulating facts. Though we demanded that the authorities run DNA tests on the body, my request was ignored.”

In her complaint to the HRC, the woman says that her daughter worked in a call centre in Hyderabad after completing her Intermediate education. On October 12, she left home for office but did not return home. “Though we tried contacting, her mobile was switched off. While enquiring with the office management, they replied that she didn’t appear for work that day. We lodged a missing plaint immediately. However, the cops failed to trace our daughter,” the woman further states in her plaint.

Adding more details, she informed the HRC that the victim had called her on October 13 to say that she wanted to marry a person named Sajid. However, she was found dead later. Alleging that the victim was trapped by Sajid on the pretext of marriage, while she was in Inter second year, the victim’s mother further alleges that the minor was then molested and murdered by the said person and his gang.

Cops deny allegations

The Bellampalli police however said that it was not a rape and murder case as being alleged by the family members of the victim, but a suicide. Speaking to Express, Mancherial DCP D Udaykumar Reddy said that they too suspected it to be a case of rape and murder, till they found the body of Sajid. “Its a clearly a suicide case and not rape and/or murder one,” he adds