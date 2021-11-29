STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.09 crore seized from airplane catering employee in Hyderabad

Inquiries revealed that the accused had been working for a flight catering agency at the airport and used to retrieve gold concealed in planes originating from the Middle East

Published: 29th November 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Two gold bars weighing 1 kg each bearing foreign markings and two thin gold sheets weighing 100 gm each were recovered (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad, arrested an employee of an airplane catering service who was involved in gold smuggling and recovered gold worth Rs 1.09 crore from him. DRI officials said that the accused was intercepted on Saturday while he was moving in the city. He has been sent to judicial custody.  

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the staffer and found that he was carrying smuggled foreign origin gold. Two gold bars weighing 1 kg each bearing foreign markings and two thin gold sheets weighing 100 gm each, worth a total of Rs 1.09 crore, were recovered from him.

Inquiries revealed that the accused had been working for a flight catering agency at the airport and used to retrieve gold concealed in planes originating from the Middle East. The carriers, while disembarking from the aircraft, concealed the gold in different areas like the toilet, cavities in the aircraft and also under the seats. Information about this was passed to the accused by his handlers abroad.

As the accused had access into the planes at the time of unloading and loading food trays, he would retrieve the concealed gold and carry it outside the airport and then to receivers in the city. Further investigations are in progress, the DRI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling Hyderabad
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp