Hyderabad: Airplane catering staff held for gold smuggling

Inquiries revealed that the accused had been working for an airplane catering service agency at the airport and had been involved in smuggling gold.

Published: 30th November 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested an employee of an airplane catering service who was involved in gold smuggling, and recovered from him gold worth Rs 1.09 crore. DRI officials said that the accused was intercepted on Saturday while he was moving in the city.

Two gold bars weighing 1 kg each, bearing foreign markings, and two thin gold sheets weighing 100 grams each, worth a total of Rs 1.09 crore, were recovered. Inquiries revealed that the accused had been working for an airplane catering service agency at the airport and had been involved in smuggling gold. He used to retrieve gold concealed in aircraft originating from middle eastern nations via carriers. 

