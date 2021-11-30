STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops register case against Facebook user for posting morphed image of CM KCR

A resident of Yousufguda who saw the post lodged a complaint with the police. "This is highly objectionable. The photo shows CM KCR as dead," reads the complaint.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 03:34 PM

To trace the user who posted the content, police have written to Facebook seeking his technical details (Representational image | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against a Facebook user Krishna Reddy who had posted a morphed picture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with derogatory comments.

As the post had gone viral and the user was trolled, it was deleted in a few hours.

The picture was posted on Facebook on November 23. A resident of Yousufguda who saw the post lodged a complaint with the police. "This is highly objectionable. The photo shows CM KCR as dead," reads the complaint.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under section 469 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and started an investigation.

To trace the user who posted the content, police have written to Facebook seeking his technical details. Further investigations are on, they said.

