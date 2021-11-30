Student held with a litre of hash oil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police arrested V Venkat Rao of Odisha, a student, and seized a huge quantity of hash oil from his possession at Uppal on Monday.

Venkat is a student and was in the city to sell the oil, the police said. The cops intercepted Rao when he was waiting at Uppal X roads. On checking, they found that he was carrying 1.05 litres of hash oil.

He admitted to have collected it from one person at Bhadrachalam and came here on Friday to sell it. He was caught while waiting for buyers.