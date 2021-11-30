Suryapet youth death in Ohio: Sai’s last video call was to his mother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-two-year-old Narendruni Chiru Sai from Suryapet district, who died in a road crash at Cleveland in Ohio state, was preparing to come home for a month-long vacation on December 15. He left for the US in January 2021, for pursuing his Masters. He spoke to his mother Sudharani last Saturday night over a video call, revealed Sai’s father Lingamurthy, a jeweller in Suryapet.

The only son to his parents, Sai completed engineering from SRM University in Chennai, before leaving for the US. Lingamurthy said after completing Masters, Sai was planning to work in the US for a couple of years before returning to India.“Initially we were not too keen to send him to the US, but after seeing his desire to study, we agreed,” Lingamurthy said.

Sai spoke to his father last Friday night and asked what he could get for him. A day later on Saturday night, Sai made a video call to his mother after he returned from shopping and showed her the things he had purchased. Less than 12 hours later, they heard the news of his death.