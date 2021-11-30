STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Swiggy workers stage stir in Hyderabad, seek hike

If their demands are not met by December 5, they plan to take up an indefinite strike and also boycott working for the platform.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Swiggy’s food delivery workers protest in front of the Labour Commissioner’s office. Later, they submitted a representation to the official (Photo | Express, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several workers of online food delivery platform Swiggy staged a black badge protest over their pay structure on Monday, threatening to go on an indefinite strike from December 5, if their demands are not met. 

Their demands include an increase in minimum base pay to Rs 35, increase in batch order pay to Rs 20, re-introduction of customer doorstep delivery charge of Rs 5, increase in distance pay from the existing Rs 6 per km to Rs 12 per km and also a monthly rating incentive.

Repeated requests by delivery workers to Swiggy to increase the per km charges did not yield any positive result. If their demands are not met by December 5, they plan to take up an indefinite strike and also boycott working for the platform.

The president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, Shaik Salauddin said that a continuous rise in petrol and other essential commodities was impacting the earnings of delivery workers. 

“In spite of working for 12-15 hours, we are unable to meet basic needs like house rents or children’s school fees which are rising every day,” he said.There are close to 10,000 delivery workers — both full-time and part-time — from all the major zones in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Swiggy workers Swiggy workers minimum payment
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp