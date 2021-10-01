35-year-old man swept away in Musi river, officials launch rescue operation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35 year-old man, Mohammed Jahangir, was swept away in the Musi river at Shanker Nagar in Chaderghat on Friday morning.

Locals alerted police officials who rushed to the spot along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and took up rescue operations to trace the man.

Jahangir, a carpenter, was said to have consumed alcohol and had a tiff with family members in an inebriated state. Later, he told them that he was going to the Musi river for a swim.

Some local residents made attempts to rescue him but in vain as he was washed away in the flowing waters.