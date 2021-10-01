STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner visits Sri Lanka Basthi

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad also urged the residents to teach their kids the difference between good touch and bad touch keeping in mind the rape incident in Singareni colony. 

Published: 01st October 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad visited the Sri Lanka Basthi, Indiramma Nagar, Rasoolpura on Thursday, September 30, 2021, and interacted with the residents. Kumar urged the residents to act as the eyes and ears of the police and took stock of the functioning and response of the Begumpet police.

He also urged the residents to teach their kids the difference between good touch and bad touch keeping in mind the rape incident in Singareni colony. The commissioner appreciated the work done by Inspector P Srinivas Rao and stressed on the need to impart a good value system to young boys and girls, especially in the age group of 12 to 20 years.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissioner of Police Hyderabad Sri Lanka Basthi Indiramma Nagar Singareni colony
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp