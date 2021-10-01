Hyderabad Police Commissioner visits Sri Lanka Basthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad visited the Sri Lanka Basthi, Indiramma Nagar, Rasoolpura on Thursday, September 30, 2021, and interacted with the residents. Kumar urged the residents to act as the eyes and ears of the police and took stock of the functioning and response of the Begumpet police.

He also urged the residents to teach their kids the difference between good touch and bad touch keeping in mind the rape incident in Singareni colony. The commissioner appreciated the work done by Inspector P Srinivas Rao and stressed on the need to impart a good value system to young boys and girls, especially in the age group of 12 to 20 years.