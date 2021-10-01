STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rape case: Accused died of antemortem firearm missile injuries, says AIIMS doc

Dr Sudhir Gupta said while conducting the postmortem examination, they found “abrasion collar” on the bodies of the accused suggesting death by "antemortem firearm missile injuries".

Published: 01st October 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dr Sudhir K Gupta, professor and HOD of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS, New Delhi, who led a panel of doctors to conduct a second autopsy on the bodies of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, deposed before the three-member commission set up by the Supreme Court to look into the ‘encounter’ deaths of the accused.

During his deposition on Thursday, September 30, 2021, Dr Sudhir Gupta told the commission that while conducting the postmortem examination, they found  “abrasion collar” on the bodies of the accused which suggested that they died due to “ante-mortem firearm missile injuries”.

When asked as to how they concluded that one of the injuries on the body of Mohd Arif, an accused, was “a graze of abrasion consistent with a grazing bullet injury”, Dr Sudhir stated: “Since it’s a firearm missile case, the pattern of abrasion is graze”.

He also stated that from the nature of firearm injuries, it was not possible to give an opinion on the size or velocity of the bullets and also the distance between the firearm and the deceased at the time of firing. “According to wound ballistic, a doctor can opine only whether the deceased was in the range of scorching, burning, blackening and tattooing,” he added.

Dr Sudhir told the commission that in this case, they could not give any such opinion as they have not received the ballistic reports. He also stated that they have noticed abrasions around entry wounds at the time of the examination of the four bodies and they have been mentioned as “abrasion collar of the wound” in the postmortem examination reports.

“The cause of death of the four accused has been mentioned in the final opinion furnished by their panel on November 2, 2020,” Dr Sudhir added. Dr Sudhir, along with his team of doctors Sudhir Chandran, Abhishek Yadav and Adarsh Kumar, conducted autopsy at Gandhi hospital on December 23, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rape case veterinarian Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Dr Sudhir K Gupta
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp