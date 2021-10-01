STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rape case: Counsel grills driver of police vehicle carrying accused

Yadagiri said that after the incident, when he was present at the spot with the vehicle, no police officer asked him to shift the injured personnel to hospital.

Published: 01st October 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mailaram Yadagiri, driver (Homeguard), who drove the vehicle TS 09PB 4760 transporting the police party and the four accused from the guest house at Mirjaguda near Shankarpally to Chatanpally, deposed before the judicial commission set up by the Supreme Court to look into the ‘encounter’ deaths of the accused on December 6, 2019, for the second day on Thursday.

Yadagiri said that after the incident when he was present at the spot with the vehicle, no police officer asked him to shift the injured personnel to hospital. He also stated that nobody examined him or the vehicle. Yadagiri told the commission he started from Ravi Guest House at 3.30 am and reached Chatanpally at around 5.45 am.

But in his statement to NHRC, Yadagiri stated that he started from the guest house at 3 am, reached Chatanpally at 4.40 am and that after reaching the spot, CI Narsimha Reddy asked the police party and the accused to wait for one hour in the bus. They all deboarded the bus at 5.30 am, he had informed the NHRC. 

When the counsel for the commission pointed out the difference in the two statements, he said that he does not remember what he had told the NHRC.  Yadagiri also stated that he parked the bus on the service road near the scene of the incident and slept off, but woke up at 6.30-7 am, when an ambulance came to the spot.

However, his affidavit stated that at about 6 am, he heard firing from the direction in which the police party had gone and in the statement to the NHRC, he had said that 25 minutes after reaching the spot, he heard gun shots for five minutes.  When these differences were pointed out, he said: “I did not say so to the NHRC. Though I heard some sounds, I can’t say for sure if it was a firing or if the sound of a tyre bursting.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mailaram Yadagiri CI Narsimha Reddy Hyderabad 2019 rape case Hyderabad veterinarian rape case
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp