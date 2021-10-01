STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Water Board takes over sewerage operations

The civic body will still undertake major works like laying of sewage pipes while shifting the operations and management to the Water Board.

Published: 01st October 2021

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took the decision of the sewerage maintenance handover.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took the decision of the sewerage maintenance handover. (File photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take over the operation and maintenance of sewerage network in the peripheral municipal circles from October 1. The GHMC will shell out Rs 12 crore per month for the Water Board’s services. 

The civic body will still undertake major works like laying of sewage pipes while shifting the operations and management to the Water Board.  HMWS&SB officials told Express that the sewerage maintenance in city outskirts will be taken over from Friday.

For resolving the sewerage issues, ward offices will maintain a complaint register and will offer services through the customer care number (155313). Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao had decided to shift the sewerage maintenance to  HMWS&SB in order to centralise the sewerage system and bring it under one umbrella body as the HMWS&SB already takes care of sewerage system in the core areas of twin cities. GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar has directed the GHMC zonal commissioners to hand over O&M, sewerage staff and machinery back to the HMWS&SB.

The GHMC has handed over 24 airtech machines, 66 mini airtech machines, material and staff to the Water Board. In the peripheral circles of the GHMC, there are 66 wards, 3,600 km of sewerage pipelines with 3.26 lakh manholes.

TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Hyderabad sewerage KT Rama Rao MAUD Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
