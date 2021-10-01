Hyderabad Water Board takes over sewerage operations

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take over the operation and maintenance of sewerage network in the peripheral municipal circles from October 1. The GHMC will shell out Rs 12 crore per month for the Water Board’s services.

The civic body will still undertake major works like laying of sewage pipes while shifting the operations and management to the Water Board. HMWS&SB officials told Express that the sewerage maintenance in city outskirts will be taken over from Friday.

For resolving the sewerage issues, ward offices will maintain a complaint register and will offer services through the customer care number (155313). Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao had decided to shift the sewerage maintenance to HMWS&SB in order to centralise the sewerage system and bring it under one umbrella body as the HMWS&SB already takes care of sewerage system in the core areas of twin cities. GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar has directed the GHMC zonal commissioners to hand over O&M, sewerage staff and machinery back to the HMWS&SB.

The GHMC has handed over 24 airtech machines, 66 mini airtech machines, material and staff to the Water Board. In the peripheral circles of the GHMC, there are 66 wards, 3,600 km of sewerage pipelines with 3.26 lakh manholes.