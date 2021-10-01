Our doors are open to Taiwanese companies: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, said that Telangana has been giving utmost priority to Taiwanese companies and their investments and pointed out that the partnership between Telangana and Taiwan has been excellent.

Mentioning that the State has already attracted investments worth a whopping $32 billion, Rama Rao stated that Telangana’s GDP and per capita income are on the rise. He was speaking at the ‘Taiwan-Connect Telangana State’ conference organised under the aegis of Invest India.

Recalling the Technology Partnership Agreement with the Taiwan Computer Association, the IT Minister stated that Hyderabad was the only city in the country to set up a start-up alliance with Taiwan. The world has a lot to learn from Taiwan’s industrial culture, he pointed out and added that Telangana will work towards further partnerships with its industrial community.

Mentioning that though the Covid outbreak has been posing challenges to business and trade conditions since 2020, Rama Rao expressed confidence that industrial development and investment attraction will continue the upward trend. He also briefly described the progresses made by Telangana in the last five years.

Asserting that Telangana will continue to be the best in terms of Ease of Doing Business, Rama Rao said that the State has been making tremendous progress in IT and related sectors. State will try to attract more investments in electronic manufacturing and research development sectors and will soon be equipped to invite Taiwanese electronic giants, he added.