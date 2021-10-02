Fasting delicacies

By Express News Service

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes

Panagam

This is a digestive drink to be had along with food

Serves 4

Prep Time: 20mins

Ingredients

200gm jaggery shavings

3 glasses drinking water

2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)

A pinch of salt (optional)

Method

● Dissolve jaggery in water

● Strain it to remove impurities

● Stir in ginger powder and salt

● Garnish with a mint leaf

● Serve chilled

Sundal

2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma, black chana)

½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum

Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish

Salt

Method

Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt

Drain the water

Temper and garnish with mustard seeds

Pidi Kozhakattai

These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings

Serves 4

Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after

Ingredients

2 cups boiled rice

1 ½ cup grated coconut

4tbsp oil for tempering

4 whole red chilies

Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering

6tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste | Curry leaves

Method

● Grind the boiled rice coarsely

● Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin

● Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter

● Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan

Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves

● Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan

● Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls

Steam them for 20 mins or till done

Serve hot with coconut chutney

Arbi Mashiyal

Ingredients

4 cups tamarind water

10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed

1tsp Sambar powder

Turmeric powder

Salt

For tempering: Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies

Method

● First do the tempering in a kadai

● Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring

● Let it cook for 5 mins

(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)