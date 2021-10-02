STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fasting delicacies

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Panagam
This is a digestive drink to be had along with food
Serves 4
Prep Time: 20mins

Ingredients

  • 200gm jaggery shavings 
  • 3 glasses drinking water        
  • 2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)
  • A pinch of salt (optional)

Method
● Dissolve jaggery in water
● Strain it to remove impurities
● Stir in ginger powder and salt
● Garnish with a mint leaf
● Serve chilled

Sundal

  • 2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma,  black chana)
  • ½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum  
  • Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish
  • Salt

Method
Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt
Drain the water
Temper and garnish with mustard seeds

Pidi Kozhakattai 
These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings
Serves 4
Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after

Ingredients

  • 2 cups boiled rice  
  • 1 ½ cup grated coconut  
  • 4tbsp oil for tempering 
  • 4 whole red chilies  
  • Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering
  • 6tbsp cooking oil   
  • Salt to taste | Curry leaves

Method
● Grind the boiled rice coarsely
● Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin
● Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter
● Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan
Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves
● Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan
● Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls

Steam them for 20 mins or till done

Serve hot with coconut chutney

Arbi Mashiyal 
Ingredients

  • 4 cups tamarind water 
  • 10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed  
  • 1tsp Sambar powder
  • Turmeric powder
  • Salt

For tempering: Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies

Method
● First do the tempering in a kadai
● Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring
● Let it cook for 5 mins 

(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)

Fasting delicacies
