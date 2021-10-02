Fasting delicacies

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes
Panagam
This is a digestive drink to be had along with food
Serves 4
Prep Time: 20mins
Ingredients
- 200gm jaggery shavings
- 3 glasses drinking water
- 2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)
- A pinch of salt (optional)
Method
● Dissolve jaggery in water
● Strain it to remove impurities
● Stir in ginger powder and salt
● Garnish with a mint leaf
● Serve chilled
Sundal
- 2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma, black chana)
- ½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum
- Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish
- Salt
Method
Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt
Drain the water
Temper and garnish with mustard seeds
Pidi Kozhakattai
These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings
Serves 4
Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after
Ingredients
- 2 cups boiled rice
- 1 ½ cup grated coconut
- 4tbsp oil for tempering
- 4 whole red chilies
- Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering
- 6tbsp cooking oil
- Salt to taste | Curry leaves
Method
● Grind the boiled rice coarsely
● Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin
● Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter
● Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan
Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves
● Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan
● Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls
Steam them for 20 mins or till done
Serve hot with coconut chutney
Arbi Mashiyal
Ingredients
- 4 cups tamarind water
- 10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed
- 1tsp Sambar powder
- Turmeric powder
- Salt
For tempering: Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies
Method
● First do the tempering in a kadai
● Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring
● Let it cook for 5 mins
(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)