Fit as a fiddle: Some politicians go the extra mile to look after themselves

Mayank Tiwari

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Say ‘politician’ and we think of a person whose life is all about addressing mass gatherings, making statements and promises, sorting out paperwork and constantly on the campaign trail. But this is just one side of the coin. Some politicians go the extra mile to look after themselves and believe that only if they stay fit can they work for the people.

For instance, recently, a video of DMK leader and Tamil Naidu Chief Minister MK Stalin, titled ‘Never Give Up’, became a social media sensation. He was seen wearing a baggy tank top and shorts while lifting weights and doing cardio exercises. Many Telugu politicians, too, are in the process of an image makeover. They are fitter and more fashion-conscious than their predecessors, thereby shattering the stereotypical image of a politician: one with a pot-belly and dressed in all-white. Here’s a look at some of our leaders, who cannot start their day without working out and are mindful of their diet — by Mayank Tiwari

Eats 16 eggs a day

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh Lodh wakes up at 5 am and begins his day by drinking a glass of warm water, followed by a cup of sugar-free black coffee. He hits his home gym at 6 am and sweats it out till 9 am. “I was overweight, 117 kg, but I have lost around 28 kg, and now I am 89 kg. To create a better body image and personality, I started running, speed walking and even went on a diet. All this started last year,” says Raja Singh, who has had a hard time losing weight. “Now, I have abs, a flexible builder-like body and a better image,” he continues. “The better I look, the better I feel. The better I feel, the better I can work. If I look fat, I will not look good even in the most fashionable apparel,” he says. Raja Singh is on a low-calorie, protein-rich diet. He eats 200 gm of chicken, 200 gm of fish and 15 eggs, along with brown rice, every day.

Works out religiously

Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Arvind had last played formal cricket decades ago, but has never missed his regular workout schedule ever. He has been religiously hitting the gym since his teenage days and continues to do so. “I hit the gym religiously and no day goes without working out. Even on the days when I start early, I make sure that I exercise whenever I return home,” he says. Recalling his calorie-restricted days as a sportsman, he says: “I used to survive on greens mostly and avoided carbohydrates for lunch. I could not eat anything fatty either. I continue to be nutrition-conscious. My political career does not let me stay at home, so it gets a bit difficult to find the right kind of nutrition when I am outdoors. But I try to watch what I eat,” says Arvind.

Work is his workout

Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar is a man who is known to be hard working. His day starts at 5:30 am and ends at 11 pm. Santosh Kumar has lost around 18 kg in the last few years, thanks to his hectic schedule. He barely sleeps for five hours and is punctual when it comes to eating. Eat less and work more, is his fitness mantra. “I do yoga whenever I get the time. I believe in eating on time. I have my breakfast at 7:30 am, lunch between 1 pm and 1:30 pm, and dinner is always before 7:30 pm. Whenever I feel hungry, I snack on fruits,” he says. Four years ago, he weighed 104 kg and is now down to 86 kg. “My friends took inspiration from me, but they failed to follow my routine,” Santosh Kumar says.

Loves playing badminton, walking

No matter how long or tiring the day has been, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi makes sure that she walks for an hour. She also pays a lot of attention to her diet and is fashion-conscious; the way she styles her sarees is testament to this. “Most of my days involve office work and field visits. For me, walking is a stress buster and keeps me fit,” she says. She used to also play badminton for four-six hours a week, but now after assuming the post of Mayor, she hasn’t been finding the time. She avoids eating outside food, is extremely calorie-conscious and keeps fast carbohydrates such as sugar and rice at bay. “I don’t snack, or eat rice or sugar. I even avoid wheat. I prefer jowar roti instead,” she says.

Treks, swims and enjoys life

Former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy does not like to impose things on himself. He has never met his health goals and is tired of setting new ones. Although he cannot stick to strict routines, he enjoys swimming and trekking. Vishweshwar Reddy also lives on homegrown foods and vegetables, which is probably the secret behind his good health. “I have been practising Suryanamaskar since childhood; I just cannot begin my day without it. I used to hit the gym when I was in Delhi. As I don’t like to impose strict health routines on myself, the gym ended up being just a place where I could have a good time with my colleagues. Now, I make sure that I go on a trek at least twice a month,” he says. The leader enjoys all kinds of cuisines and has very few dietary restrictions. “I believe in eating less, but make sure that I eat enough. We grow vegetables in our kitchen garden, which are not being commercially grown anymore,” he says.