Hyderabad: Girl sets herself ablaze as dad takes mobile away

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Class VII student died by suicide at Miyapur, after her father admonished her over excess use of the smartphone. The girl who set herself ablaze on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, police said. The girl’s parents, both daily labourers, had bought her a smartphone to attend online classes during the Covid lockdown.

According to police, the victim, 13, belonging to Hafeezpet of Miyapur, was studying in a residential school at Keesara. Though classes have begun for students of the institution, the girl was at home and attending classes online.

After classes, she spent most of the time interacting with her friends and relatives on the mobile phone. Her father noticed the girl constantly talking to a male relative who is much older to her and cautioned her. However, when she refused to listen, her father took her smartphone and even changed the SIM card on September 25.

On the same day, he also warned everyone in the family for not keeping an eye on the girl and stopped talking to her. Upset over the same, on Tuesday, in the absence of her father and while her mother and brothers were standing outside the house, the teenager set herself afire by pouring kerosene over her body.

She was rushed to Osmania Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on Friday. Based on her dying declaration, a suspicious death case was registered.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.