Now, touting can land you in jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Any person involved in touting at airports or tourist spots across the State will now be sentenced to six-month jail and/or slapped a fine that may extend up to Rs 5,000. The ‘Telangana State Prevention of Touting and Malpractice against Tourists and Travellers Bill’ was introduced by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.Touting includes enticing someone and coercing them for shopping, transportation, sightseeing etc.

The statement of objects of the Bill said that tourists were being subjected to unpleasant experiences on the premises of airports and other tourists spots. The Bill is intended to curb the menace of touting.The Assembly also passed the NALSAR University (Amendment) Bill, providing reservations for BC and OBC students for admission into the varsity. The government will also enhance the quota of resident students of Telangana from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

University affiliation for pvt horticulture colleges

The Bill to further amend Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) Act, 2007, was passed in the Assembly, paving the way for the establishment of private FCRIs and Horticulture Polytechnic institutions affiliated to the university.