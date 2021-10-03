STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25-year-old electrician stabbed to death in Hyderabad's Falaknuma

An electrician died after being stabbed by an acquaintance on Friday night under Falaknuma police station limits.

Stabbing

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An electrician died after being stabbed by an acquaintance on Friday night under Falaknuma police station limits. The deceased Mohammed Abbas (25) stepped out to take a call while having dinner with his family, saying that he would return soon. The police say unknown persons carrying a knife, stabbed him, but the family members suspect a person named Parveen to have killed him.

