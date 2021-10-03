25-year-old electrician stabbed to death in Hyderabad's Falaknuma

HYDERABAD: An electrician died after being stabbed by an acquaintance on Friday night under Falaknuma police station limits. The deceased Mohammed Abbas (25) stepped out to take a call while having dinner with his family, saying that he would return soon. The police say unknown persons carrying a knife, stabbed him, but the family members suspect a person named Parveen to have killed him.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Those involved in desecration cases won't be spared, says Punjab CM Channi after Sidhu sticks by demands
Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan
Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome
Watford's Xisco Munoz becomes first Premier League manager this season to get sacked
NCB raid on Mumbai cruise ship meant to divert attention from Mundra port drugs haul: Congress
Major jolt to MP Congress in tribal bastion as ex-minister Sulochana Rawat, son join BJP ahead of by-poll