Dowry demon drives 2 to suicide

Unable to bear the demands for additional dowry, two women died by suicide at Kamatipura and Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Published: 03rd October 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Unable to bear the demands for additional dowry, two women died by suicide at Kamatipura and Dilsukhnagar on Saturday. At Kamatipura, Rubeena Begum (22) was harassed for giving birth to two girls. As she is pregnant with her third child, her husband Mohd Amir, a businessman, had been demanding that she either give birth to a male child or get additional dowry from parents. She had two daughters.

At Dilsukhnagar, A Udayasree (30) was being harassed by her husband Balachander, working as a manager for a gold loan firm. He was seeking Kalyana Lakshmi benefits and additional dowry. She has a nine-month-old son. In both cases police registered cases against the victims’ husbands and started investigation. Udayasree and Balachander had been married for 18 months. Since wedding, Balachander, was harassing her for additional dowry. Her family members claimed that at her wedding, they had given gold, cash and household articles, all worth `10 lakh.

