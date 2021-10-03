Excise officials raid belt shops, seize liquor bottles in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Excise Department's enforcement wing conducted raids at several belt shops in different parts of the city. Many of them were found selling liquor to customers, even though orders were issued against it on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Raids were conducted at belt shops in Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts. Police personnel from the respective stations also participated in it. "Posing as customers, police personnel purchased liquor bottles from a belt shop in Balanagar. The belt shop owner and staff were caught in the act. Officials have seized cash and liquor bottles," an official said.

