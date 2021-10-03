STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Excise officials raid belt shops, seize liquor bottles in Hyderabad

Many of them were found selling liquor to customers, even though orders were issued against it on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Published: 03rd October 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Excise Department's enforcement wing conducted raids at several belt shops in different parts of the city. Many of them were found selling liquor to customers, even though orders were issued against it on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Raids were conducted at belt shops in Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts. Police personnel from the respective stations also participated in it. "Posing as customers, police personnel purchased liquor bottles from a belt shop in Balanagar. The belt shop owner and staff were caught in the act. Officials have seized cash and liquor bottles," an official said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Excise Department Hyderabad belt shops
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp