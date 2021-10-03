STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Former UBI manager held in Telugu Academy FDs case

The Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested the bank manager who used to work for Union Bank of India in connection with the Telugu Academy case.

Published: 03rd October 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested the bank manager who used to work for Union Bank of India in connection with the Telugu Academy case. The accused Shaik Mastanvali Saheb is the Chief Manager of Agrasen Bank and was working with the Union Bank of India earlier.

“Investigation revealed that the Chief Manager (referring to Mastanvali), on the basis of fake documents created by other accused, has liquidated fixed deposits of Telugu Academy and transferred amounts to the account of AP Mercantile Co-Operative Credit Society Limited in Agrasen Bank without requisite checks,” the police said.

Mastanvali was arrested and booked under Sections 409, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. Earlier, the three accused BVVN Satyanarayana, Chairman of AP Mercantile Co-Operative Credit Society, Vedula Padmavathi, Manager in AP Mercantile Co-Operative Credit Society Limited, and Sayyad Moinuddin, relationship manager in Agrasen Bank, were also arrested.

RECENT DISCOVERY

After the SC directed that the assets of the Telugu Academy be divided among Andhra and Telangana in the ratio of 58:42 and that the process be over by October 28, the officials, during the audit of the assets, stumbled upon it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp