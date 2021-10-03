STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad drowning victim's body yet to be traced by authorities

A Disaster Response Force (DRF) team along with the police is searching for the body at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh areas but without success till last reports came in.

Published: 03rd October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Members carry out a search operation for the body of Jahangir, who went missing on Friday, near Moosarambagh bridge

Members carry out a search operation for the body of Jahangir, who went missing on Friday, near Moosarambagh bridge. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The body of Md Jahangir (35) of Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat, who was swept away in the swollen Musi on Friday, is yet to be traced. Search operations are still on to find him. A Disaster Response Force (DRF) team along with the police is searching for the body at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh areas but without success till last reports came in.

The DRF team members were engaged in search operations since 6 am on Saturday. But, because of heavy flow of water, their efforts were hampered. They reportedly told residents that one gate of Himayatsagar is still open and hence there is continuous water flow. If the gate can be closed for a couple of hours (after due assessment), that would help them complete their search, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Md Jahangir Musi river
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp