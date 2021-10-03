Hyderabad drowning victim's body yet to be traced by authorities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of Md Jahangir (35) of Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat, who was swept away in the swollen Musi on Friday, is yet to be traced. Search operations are still on to find him. A Disaster Response Force (DRF) team along with the police is searching for the body at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh areas but without success till last reports came in.

The DRF team members were engaged in search operations since 6 am on Saturday. But, because of heavy flow of water, their efforts were hampered. They reportedly told residents that one gate of Himayatsagar is still open and hence there is continuous water flow. If the gate can be closed for a couple of hours (after due assessment), that would help them complete their search, they said.