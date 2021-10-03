Police lathicharge Youth Congress president BV Srinivas at protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas was injured, apart from scores of others at LB Nagar, when the police lathicharged the party activists who turned up at the statue of statehood martyr Srikanth Chary on Saturday. Srinivas received injuries on his back, the pictures of which went viral on social media, drawing condemnation from Congress leaders.

The IYC chief came to Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren (War siren of unemployed youth) against the TRS government. Mulugu MLA Seethakka tweeted, "Shame on you TRS government. This is how you treat Srinivas who helped many people in the COVID lockdown, I strongly condemn the attack on IYC president of India."

AICC Telangana in-charge, Manickam Tagore also condemned the act.