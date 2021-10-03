STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtor needs 15 stitches after being attacked by ex-associates in Hyderabad

He sustained severe head injuries and required 15 stitches for the same and the victim filed a case on Saturday against the duo and the police are on the lookout for the offenders.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A realtor sustained severe injuries to his head after allegedly being attacked by his ex-associates over past issues in Saidabad. He sustained severe head injuries and required 15 stitches for the same. The victim filed a case on Saturday against the duo and the police are on the lookout for the offenders.

The victim, Survi Shekar Goud, who is a resident of NTR Nagar, was in a joint venture with the accused Prem and Ramesh. "The victim and both the offenders were working together and got split after a small dispute regarding a property," said Sarangapani, Admin SI, Saidabad police station.

"After the dispute, Shekar started working separately with another realtor under partnership. The duo approached Shekar for discussion, but in a fit of anger, they thrashed the victim using chairs and rice cooker. The victim had to go to Osmania General Hospital to get it treated," he added.

