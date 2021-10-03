STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth dies as older brother crashes bike 

A youngster Chaitanya Varma (22) riding pillion with his brother Ganesh Raju (24), on a BMW bike, died in an accident at Madhapur on Saturday evening.

Published: 03rd October 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A youngster Chaitanya Varma (22) riding pillion with his brother Ganesh Raju (24), on a BMW bike, died in an accident at Madhapur on Saturday evening. The brothers belong to East Godavari district. They came to the city for higher studies (BBM) and were residing at a relative’s place in Borabanda. On Saturday, around 6.45 pm, they were going towards Madhapur.

Near the NIA office, when the car was taking a U-turn, Ganesh Raju lost control of the bike and crashed into the car. Both of them fell off the bike and sustained injuries. Chaitanya Varma died on the spot and Ganesh Raju was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Madhapur police registered a case against Ganesh Raju, on a complaint from the car driver and started investigation. “The duo on the bike and the car driver were tested for drunken driving, but were found to be negative,” P Ravindra Prasad, Madhapur Inspector said.

