1.05 lakh Bathukamma sarees distributed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of Bathukamma sarees distribution, around 1,05,579 sarees were handed over to the beneficiaries in 30 GHMC circles on Sunday, taking the total number of sarees distributed so far in the Greater Hyderabad limits to 1,63,389.

Several ministers, MLAs, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and corporators participated in the distribution programme. Around 17,18,701 sarees are to be distributed in the Greater Hyderabad limits and the GHMC has so far procured 8,82,640 sarees.