STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

1.05 lakh Bathukamma sarees distributed in Hyderabad

Several ministers, MLAs, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and corporators participated in the distribution programme.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma sarees

Bathukamma sarees. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of Bathukamma sarees distribution, around 1,05,579 sarees were handed over to the beneficiaries in 30 GHMC circles on Sunday, taking the total number of sarees distributed so far in the Greater Hyderabad limits to 1,63,389.

Several ministers, MLAs, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and corporators participated in the distribution programme. Around 17,18,701 sarees are to be distributed in the Greater Hyderabad limits and the GHMC has so far procured 8,82,640 sarees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathukamma sarees
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp