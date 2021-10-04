Sunday-Funday: One-km-long Tricolour adds lustre at Hyderabad's Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a grand display of patriotism, nearly 300 Lions Clubs International members unfurled a one kilometre-long Tricolour on Tank Bund Road on Sunday to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A huge crowd, which was already present on stretch for Sunday-Funday, raised patriotic slogans.

"District 320B of the Lions Club has set a record with a display of the Indian Flag," said Arun Kumar Guduri, district cabinet secretary, Lions Clubs International. Mehar Organisation Secretary Affan Quadri said that the flag was made of satin cloth and it took three days to stitch and Rs 1 lakh was spent on it.

A fun evening

Meanwhile, the Sunday-Funday on Tank Bund saw increased participation from residents, who enjoyed the performance by the police band, Puli Veshalu by a team of artistes and fireworks among other things.

People also enjoyed the delicacies, particularly the kebabs and bakery items from Old City eateries.

The HMDA distributed thousands of saplings to the visitors. For the shopping enthusiasts, a number of stalls selling bangles, artificial jewellery, pearl sets and athhar (scent) were put up. In addition to this, handloom and handicraft stalls by TSCO were also put up.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police organised an event creating awareness about the functioning of SHE Teams in the State.