2019 Hyderabad encounter: 'Wrote whatever I could recollect', says Assistant Revenue Inspector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdul Rauf, Assistant Revenue Inspector of Farooqnagar mandal in Rangareddy district, who was a panch witness to the seizure of the material object in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, deposed before the three-member commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the four accused, on the second consecutive day.

Rauf stated that then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had come to the spot after the incident of firing, but did not remember if he had seen the bodies of the accused. He also stated that the articles belonging to the victim were recovered from the spot after 5 pm, but he had not stated that in his affidavit, as he had written whatever he could recollect.

At the time of firing, he lay down on the ground and did not see what the police personnel at the spot were doing and if they were firing at all. He said he had some pain in the eyes as the accused had thrown soil at him, but got it cleared after sometime, by wiping the eyes. "How can I know if he had pain?"

When the commission asked him about another witness Rajashekar, who was with Rauf, he said that he was too scared and did not remember what the police teams were doing, after the ambulance staff declared the accused dead and left the place.