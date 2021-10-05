Dressing up the Adah way  

HYDERABAD: Actress Adah Sharma has a quirky sense of style. From flashy block prints to easy-breezy florals, she is seen experimenting with latest fashion trends all the time. Adah takes us on a tour of her closet, talks about what she loves to wear and her weakness for casuals
Adah, the quick shopper
Adah is a quick shopper. “Online shopping has spoilt me. I buy clothes for six months in 20 minutes. If I like a dress or a t-shirt, I buy it in five colours,” she says.
Top brands
“Brand Adah. It’s nice to put a signature on what I wear, I mean just carry it off with your Adah, whatever brand it is,” she says
Footwear
Chappals and mojris. Adah also likes to wear uncomfortable heels sometimes because it makes her so grateful for flipflops
Love to wear
Adah loves wearing her birthday suit... in private of course! It is the most comfortable, she says
Occasional outfits
She wore a newspaper gown on the red carpet. So, Adah can wear anything and pull it off in style
Bags she owns
Cloth, jute and canvas bags. She does not use leather
Go-to casuals
She wears a lot of kurtis
Favourite outfits
Depends on the occasion and her mood. At home, it’s whatever she can find. If she’s lazy to change, she steps out in whatever she’s wearing. She loves to dress up for events. If she is scheduled to go for her Kathak class or Silambam practice, Adah prefers putting on something in which she can move easily. But, her all-time favourite is the saree
Evening party outfits
“Errr... You should ask me for my excuses for not going to evening parties and I will give you a whole thesis,” she says. Maybe a dress. But her parties are usually at a friend’s place, so she wears anything comfortable
Accessories in your closet
Earrings, rings, socks, beanie caps, collars, fishnet stockings (which she has never worn), ear muffs, scarfs and hair clips