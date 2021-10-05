Dressing up the Adah way  

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actress Adah Sharma has a quirky sense of style. From flashy block prints to easy-breezy florals, she is seen experimenting with latest fashion trends all the time. Adah takes us on a tour of her closet, talks about what she loves to wear and her weakness for casuals

Adah, the quick shopper

Adah is a quick shopper. “Online shopping has spoilt me. I buy clothes for six months in 20 minutes. If I like a dress or a t-shirt, I buy it in five colours,” she says.

Top brands

“Brand Adah. It’s nice to put a signature on what I wear, I mean just carry it off with your Adah, whatever brand it is,” she says

Footwear

Chappals and mojris. Adah also likes to wear uncomfortable heels sometimes because it makes her so grateful for flipflops

Love to wear

Adah loves wearing her birthday suit... in private of course! It is the most comfortable, she says

Occasional outfits

She wore a newspaper gown on the red carpet. So, Adah can wear anything and pull it off in style

Bags she owns

Cloth, jute and canvas bags. She does not use leather

Go-to casuals

She wears a lot of kurtis

Favourite outfits

Depends on the occasion and her mood. At home, it’s whatever she can find. If she’s lazy to change, she steps out in whatever she’s wearing. She loves to dress up for events. If she is scheduled to go for her Kathak class or Silambam practice, Adah prefers putting on something in which she can move easily. But, her all-time favourite is the saree

Evening party outfits

“Errr... You should ask me for my excuses for not going to evening parties and I will give you a whole thesis,” she says. Maybe a dress. But her parties are usually at a friend’s place, so she wears anything comfortable

Accessories in your closet

Earrings, rings, socks, beanie caps, collars, fishnet stockings (which she has never worn), ear muffs, scarfs and hair clips