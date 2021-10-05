STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs authorities to allow trading for farmers at Hyderabad's Gaddiannaram market

The court asked the District Legal Services Authority Secretary to furnish the latest report with information on shifting of cold storage facilities, office places, and trading platforms.

A trader stacks muskmelons at Gaddiannaram fruit market in Hyderabad. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to the fruit growers and the commission agents at the Gaddiannaram Market, the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed the authorities concerned to permit the farmers to continue trading till October 18.

Meanwhile, the court asked the District Legal Services Authority Secretary to furnish the latest report with information on shifting of cold storage facilities, office places, and trading platforms at Batasingaram. 

The government with a view to construct a Super Specialty Hospital at Gaddiannaram Fruit Market place, had decided to close the market from September 26 and directed all farmers and commission agents to shift to Batasingaram by the end of September. 

Aggrieved by the decision of the authorities, Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, filed a writ petition before the High Court single judge who directed that the market be shifted in a month, which was again challenged before a division bench.

The division bench initially granted status quo on October 1 and further directed the Rangareddy DSLA Secretary to visit Batasingaram, and furnish a report about the ground reality. Rangareddy DSLA Secretary furnished its report in a sealed cover, which revealed that many facilities such as bank, cold storage, and police station are yet to be built at the Batasingaram market.

The special government pleader Sanjeev Kumar tried to convince the division bench that comprised Justices A Rajasekhar Reddy and T Vinodhkumar that almost all the facilities have been created at Batasingaram market, but the traders were not interested in shifting to the new market.

To substantiate his claim, he placed some photographs. Further, he submitted that within 10 to 15 days, remaining all facilities will be provided. At this juncture, Justice Rajasekhar Reddy turned to special government pleader and posed the question: "What will happen in a short span of time. Will heavens fall apart?"

The division bench relying on the report submitted by the DSLA Secretary and questioned the special government pleader: "How can you abruptly shift the market without proper facilities. Till September 25, you could not allot a place, set up a cold storage facility. It will not be possible to shift the entire market in a day."

