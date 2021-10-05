Hyderabad river drowning: Victim's body found in Ghatkesar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of Md Jahangir (35) who was swept away in Musi river last Friday at Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat, was traced at Korremula village under Ghatkesar police station limits on Monday.

Locals, who noticed the body, alerted the local police, who recovered the body from the stream and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. They later informed the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and also Jahangir’s family members, who identified the body. Accordingly, a case was registered at Ghatkesar police station.

Search operations were carried out by the DRF along with the police at Chaderghat, Moosarambagh and Malakpet. On Friday, residents of the area had said that the tragedy occurred as there was no retaining wall at the spot.

They said that whenever water level rises, people get the temptation of wading through the waters on the bank but sometimes they get sucked inside the treacherous waters.