In search of the lost scent

Mayank Tiwari

HYDERABAD: For many, the smell of synthetic ittar or attar can give them a headache, make them feel nauseous or give them a rash. But did you know that ittars, till a few years ago, were not the same. Manufacturers produced edible-grade fragrant oils that were packed with natural, mild, fine and unmistakable fragrances.

All natural ittars have a natural oil as their base ingredient, with a characteristic smell. “Rub a piece of sandalwood on rock and you will smell an unmistakable scent. Similar is the case with orange peel, rose petals or jasmine,” says Shailendra Prasad, the fourth-generation owner of Hyderabad Perfumers. His great-grandfather Puran Das established the store in 1896 at Patthar Gatti in Charminar. “This was the age of natural perfumes which lasted for aeons before synthetic ittars came in to picture in the late 19th century,” he says.

Synthetic ittars are relatively cheaper (starting at Rs 5 per 10 gm) and has an annoying scent. “The scent is a result of a chemical compound that can irritate. So, we blend or dilute the natural scents with a few milligrams of natural scents which get distilled in a elaborate and expensive process,” says Shailendra. “These ittars are affordable. Besides, they don’t irritate the skin or nose,” he adds.

You can easily spot the difference between a synthetic, a mildly synthetic and natural ittar. “Synthetic attars come in jasmine, Pahadi Phool, sandalwood and Oud scents, which are pretty strong. Mildly synthetic ones such as rose, Khus, musk and amber wood make their presence felt. But, natural scents are the most pleasant. They are expensive, but are simply pleasant,” explains Mohammed Bin Ali, a perfumer from Ajmal Perfumes at Chirag Ali Lane in Abids.

Natural ittars can cost anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 per 10 gm. “Scents are blended to form various fragrances. Various spices and woods are mixed together to make masculine musky flavours. Fruits, flowers and plant oils are used to achieve alluring feminine scents,” Mohammed says. “People have different preferences, so we, too, make custom fragrances,” he adds.