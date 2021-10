By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A person named Winsten John suffered a severe injury to his eye in a drunken brawl at Club 8 in Begumpet on Saturday night. Two groups were attacking each other with beer bottles and a broken glass splinter hit John's right eye.

Doctors have not confirmed whether his sight could be restored, but have advised an immediate surgery to treat the injury. The police are in the process of identifying the people involved in the fight.