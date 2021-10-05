STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shop till you drop at this saree festival

The exhibition also has Madanapalle and Mangalagiri silks with stunningly intricate striped Zari borders, apart from finely woven Venkatagiri sarees from Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 05th October 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you haven’t shopped for the festival season yet, check out the sari collection by artisans from all over the country at Shilparamam in Madhapur. With over 70 stalls selling everthing from Pochampally to Kashmiri silk, the exhibition is on till October 20 from 10:30 am to 8 pm. 

There’s also a vast collection from Telangana, which includes cotton inlay sarees from Gollabhama, Siddipet, handwoven Narayanpet cottons and Gadwal’s Zari work saris which are so light that they can fit in a matchbox. 

The exhibition also has Madanapalle and Mangalagiri silks with stunningly intricate striped Zari borders, apart from finely woven Venkatagiri sarees from Andhra Pradesh. Besides this, do check out the Chenderi, Bangalore silks, muslin, Tussar, Bengal cottons, Kantha sarees, Chikankari and Delhi handlooms. 

The shopping experience is sure to get better with the cultural programmes and boating activities at the venue. The entry fee is `60 and the boating charges are `30 per head. 

