Telangana government sets up special lake protection cell in Hyderabad

The Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of MAUD will be in charge of its overall supervision. 

Published: 05th October 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with a decision it had taken earlier this month, the State government constituted a special cell for the protection of lakes under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits with a Special Commissioner as its head, on Monday.

The Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of MAUD will be in charge of its overall supervision. MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued an order to this effect.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government would formulate a comprehensive master plan to protect the water bodies in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, defining the buffer zone, full tank level and boundaries of the lakes. 

Answering a question raised by M Krishna Rao and others in the Assembly on Monday, the Minister said that the government was taking measures, like chain-link fencing, peripheral walking tracks, landscape works and sewerage diversion, to beautify the city's lakes.

"Of the 185 tanks in the GHMC limits, the government has taken up the development of 127 tanks. Works of nearly 48 are complete," he said. 

Outer Ring Road Hyderabad lakes Hyderabad lake protection
