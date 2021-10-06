STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
130 models of Bathukamma being installed at all major city junctions

The Bathukammas are  six-foot tall and made with satin and decorated with gerbera, marigold and chrysanthemum. 

Published: 06th October 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A Bathukamma installation by GHMC in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the city revelling in the festive spirit of Bathukamma, which begins on Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decked up major junctions in the city with Bathukammas. Large models of Bathukammas, which are made of satin and synthetic nylon, dot the city’s important junctions.

The GHMC has started setting up about 130 large-sized Bathukammas at junctions at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh. The Bathukammas are  six-foot tall and made with satin and decorated with gerbera, marigold and chrysanthemum. 

Sources said that 35 model Bathukammas will be set up in Khairatabad zone, 14 in LB Nagar zone, 12 in Charminar zone, 14 in Serilingampally zone, nine in Kukatpally zone and  25 in Secunderabad zone, while the location for 20 models are being finalised. 

The beautification of important road stretches is also being taken up by the civic body with special decorative lighting, including 3D lighting, models of Bathukamma, being put up at key road junctions.

