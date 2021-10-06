5, including wife, held for killing farm worker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite trying to pass the murder as an instance of electrocution, Jogulamba Gadwal district police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including the victim’s wife, for allegedly killing a farm worker. The deceased, Boya Chukka Raju, would allege that his wife Boya Madhavi was having an extramarital affair with her former lover Munesh and asked her to stay away from him. Then, Madhavi and Munesh reportedly hatched a plan to get her husband killed with the help of Munesh’s friends, Jaipal, Ravi and Ravindra. Munesh had also promised them Rs 10,000 for helping them with the murder, said Superintendent of Police Ranjan Ratan Kumar.

Madhavi and Raju were married for 11 years and they both worked at a mosambi orchard in Gadwal town. Raju, who had been suspecting her of infidelity, warned her to mend her ways, but she fought with him and went to her parents’ place, where she reportedly continued her affair with Munesh. A month ago, Raju reached a compromise with Madhavi and brought her back to stay with him.However, Madhavi and Munesh allegedly planned to lace his food with sleeping pills and then kill him after he falls asleep. Munesh also brought in his friends to help with it.

On Friday evening, after Raju fell asleep, Munesh and his friends strangled him with a rope and dumped his body near an electrical transformer in the orchard to make it seem like he was electrocuted.On Saturday, Madhavi made up a story that Raju was missing and later his body was found near the transformer. However, with the strangulation marks on his neck, police started a probe and questioned Raju’s family members and other workers at the orchard. During questioning, Madhavi spilled the beans and explained to the police how she, with the help of Munesh and other accused, killed him.