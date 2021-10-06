Lifer for Hyderabad man who raped minor SC girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man accused of raping his neighbour, an SC girl, at Sanathnagar in 2013, was found guilty by a city court on Tuesday. The court during the trial, relied on the statement of the victim, who was then 13-years-old and her sister who was then aged six. Medical reports, scientific evidence along with clothes of the accused and the victim, seized during the spot panchnama were taken into account. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The day of the offence being a Saturday, the victim and her sister returned from school at noon and were at home. The victim was cleaning vessels and her sister was watching television. The accused who noticed the girls were alone, took advantage of the situation and barged into the home. He dragged the victim into one of the rooms, raped her and fled.

