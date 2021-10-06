Reverse PCOS, munch on seeds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) is becoming more common in today’s world, with one in every 10 women suffering from this condition globally. While the exact cause is unclear, many women, who have been found to have PCOS, are said to be insulin-resistant. This means that their body cannot use up the sugar well, causing rising sugar levels.

Nutrition may not seem like the entire solution, but research has proved that many women, who follow a healthy and nutritious diet, lose weight and overcome their symptoms faster as compared to those who don’t. But, one can find help in hormone-balancing seeds. While hormones can be extremely complicated and have an impact on women’s health, consuming seeds is said to be one of the ways women can balance their hormones effectively.

How to consume these seeds

These can be had raw by sprinkling them over any cereal, yogurt or smoothies. You can also cook or roast them or add them to baked items. The most important bit to remember is to add these to your diet in a consistent fashion, even if the method varies! When the body becomes used to the supply, it is able to absorb the nutrients that come in these seeds in a healthy and useful manner

6 hormone-balancing seeds for women with PCOS/PCOD

Chia seeds: These seeds are a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, fibres, iron, antioxidants and calcium. They help reduce weight, improve blood sugar levels in diabetics and are good for anyone suffering from a heart condition

Sunflower seeds: These seeds are rich in selenium, which helps detox the liver. They are pretty high in fat content, are anti-inflammatory and are also a good source of fibre and protein

Pumpkin seeds: Rich in magnesium and high in antioxidants, consuming these helps decrease the risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause

Flax seeds: These are packed with Omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid and fibre which help with balancing hormones. Flax seeds also control the side-effects associated with PCOS and regulates estrogen production in the body, promoting good fertility

Sesame seeds: Rich in calcium, zinc and magnesium, these seeds are loaded with protein which help regulate hormone disorders

Hemp seeds: These contain a type of Omega-6 fat called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a direct building block of good anti-inflammatory hormones. Hemp seeds are a good source of phyto-compounds which can alleviate the effects of menopause

(— Fitbee, a Hyderabad-based fitness and nutrition company)

