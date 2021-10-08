STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops move heaven, earth & dogs in search of stolen TRS flag pole

The flag pole installed in the village was stolen, after which party workers lodged a complaint with police and a theft case was registered late on Wednesday. 

Published: 08th October 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare occurrence, the Vikarabad district police launched a massive hunt with teams including police and a dog squad to trace a TRS flag and flag pole, that were stolen by unidentified persons at Mallemoniguda village of Parigi police station limits.

The flag pole installed in the village was stolen, after which party workers lodged a complaint with police and a theft case was registered late on Wednesday. 

After initial inquiries, police roped in a dog squad to trace the stolen flag and nab the crooks. On Thursday, the dog squad and police teams combed the entire village for any clues on the flag, flag pole and suspects, but in vain. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikarabad TRS flag
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp