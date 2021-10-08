Cops move heaven, earth & dogs in search of stolen TRS flag pole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare occurrence, the Vikarabad district police launched a massive hunt with teams including police and a dog squad to trace a TRS flag and flag pole, that were stolen by unidentified persons at Mallemoniguda village of Parigi police station limits.

The flag pole installed in the village was stolen, after which party workers lodged a complaint with police and a theft case was registered late on Wednesday.

After initial inquiries, police roped in a dog squad to trace the stolen flag and nab the crooks. On Thursday, the dog squad and police teams combed the entire village for any clues on the flag, flag pole and suspects, but in vain.

