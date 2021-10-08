STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Eight held in Hyderabad for rigging fuel machines

The four of them previously worked at a fuel station, and the knowledge they gained there was put into practice to commit the crimes.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gang of eight, including an assistant manager from Indian Oil Corp (IOC), TSRTC, Hakimpet were arrested for manipulating software in fuel-filling machines at petrol bunks, in connivance with the bunks’ owners. 

The arrests were made by Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) in coordination with Medchal and Jeedimetla police on Thursday. The eight accused include two businessmen Md Asalam and Kalimera Narsing Rao, along with a mechanic Md Faizal Bari and a civil worker Kurade Sandeep. 

The four of them previously worked at a fuel station, and the knowledge they gained there was put into practice to commit the crimes. Faizal and Sandeep were earlier charged with the same crime by the Kukatpally police. With their expertise in pump mechanism, Faizal, Aslam and Sandeep purchased a manipulated chip from a Surat-based manufacturer. Narsing Rao later took a copy of the same software and used it to earn easy money. 

All the four accused allied with the petrol bunk’s supervisors or owners and installed the software in different bunks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For each programmed chip, the accused charged the owners amounts ranging from `1-2 lakh.The four other accused who bought the chips either held some post at fuel stations or owned them. All the eight were involved in six similar cases from both Telangana and AP.

Fuel bunk experience fuelled their crimes
The four accused previously worked at a fuel station, and the knowledge they gained there was put into practice to commit the crimes at fuel stations in Telangana and AP

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp