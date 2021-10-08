Eight held in Hyderabad for rigging fuel machines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gang of eight, including an assistant manager from Indian Oil Corp (IOC), TSRTC, Hakimpet were arrested for manipulating software in fuel-filling machines at petrol bunks, in connivance with the bunks’ owners.

The arrests were made by Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) in coordination with Medchal and Jeedimetla police on Thursday. The eight accused include two businessmen Md Asalam and Kalimera Narsing Rao, along with a mechanic Md Faizal Bari and a civil worker Kurade Sandeep.

The four of them previously worked at a fuel station, and the knowledge they gained there was put into practice to commit the crimes. Faizal and Sandeep were earlier charged with the same crime by the Kukatpally police. With their expertise in pump mechanism, Faizal, Aslam and Sandeep purchased a manipulated chip from a Surat-based manufacturer. Narsing Rao later took a copy of the same software and used it to earn easy money.

All the four accused allied with the petrol bunk’s supervisors or owners and installed the software in different bunks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For each programmed chip, the accused charged the owners amounts ranging from `1-2 lakh.The four other accused who bought the chips either held some post at fuel stations or owned them. All the eight were involved in six similar cases from both Telangana and AP.

Fuel bunk experience fuelled their crimes

The four accused previously worked at a fuel station, and the knowledge they gained there was put into practice to commit the crimes at fuel stations in Telangana and AP