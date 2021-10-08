Hyderabad: Man accused of attempt to murder lets dogs loose on cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police were attacked by dogs let loose by an accused involved in an attempt-to-murder case, when the cops went to take him into custody. The police then booked another case against the accused at Banjara Hills police station.

The accused, Mohammad, a resident of Road No. 12 in Film Nagar limits, had been involved in a land dispute for some time with one of his neighbours, Jafri. Mohammad gathered about 20 people and attacked Jafri at the latter's residence.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint against Mohammed at Banjara Hills police station. In order to take the accused into custody, when the police reached the premises of Mohammad's house, he and his sister, upon learning that the police were approaching, let their dogs loose on the police.

Describing the incident, SI Balaraju said, "Seven police personnel, including three lady constables, were headed towards the house of the accused. Mohammad’s sister not only let the dogs loose on us, but also started pelting stones with her mother and two other women. As a result, the lady constables sustained minor injuries. A case was registered against the accused and was sent to remand."

The officer added that none of the personnel had received serious injuries. Now, the accused has also been charged with assaulting a public servant at Banjara Hills police station.