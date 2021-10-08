Old City of Hyderabad will be turned to another Istanbul: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar may not become a Dallas anytime soon but the Old City of Hyderabad, given time, will surely be turned into another Istanbul. This was revealed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking during a short discussion on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, Rao advised the Opposition to have patience while Hyderabad's Old City would be developed into an Istanbul-like city. It would happen in a phased manner, he assured. Referring to the Lower Maniar Dam, the CM denied ever having said that he would make Karimnagar another Dallas.

"I only said that if a ropeway bridge comes up and waterways are planned downstream of the Lower Manair Dam, it would look like the iconic Tower Bridge on the Thames in London. I know Dallas is in the US. Why would I indulge in meaningless talk," he asked. The ropeway bridge project, under progress now, is estimated to cost Rs 336 crore.