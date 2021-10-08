Tourism gets shot-in-the-arm as Dasara festivities return to Hyderabad

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dasara festivities are back in the city after a COVID-19 induced gap of two years. Consequently, several tour operators and event planning companies are claiming that people have booked tours and events in and around the city ahead of the festivital.

Reduced fear of COVID-19 coupled with starting of school vacations and a public holiday in the coming days is pushing many travellers across the State to venture out and re-explore several tourist destinations.

Hoping that the COVID-driven lull might now get over, 27-year-old Abheri Raychaudhuri, a corporate employee in Hyderabad, says, "For the last two years, COVID has kept many of us locked inside our homes. But now, with a drastic drop in COVID cases and most of my friends and I being fully vaccinated, we can resume travelling. Fortunately, Dasara coinciding with a long weekend is an advantage for many of us to plan a trip nearby."

T Prashant, who also works in a private firm, said, "Due to a good monsoon this year, many waterfalls in the State have reopened. As school vacations have also started, my family too is planning to go for a trip." According to Nagesh Pampati, president of Tour Operators Association Of Telangana, the tourism sector has bounced back with many people inquiring about several tour packages in and around Telangana.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from the State Tourism Department said, "There has been a huge demand for temple tourism. The number of travellers to Tirupati has increased manifold compared to the last few months. Additionally, with travel restrictions easing in the neighbouring State, footfall at Shirdi is also increasing."

The official added that in the city, most tourists are back for boating rides at Durgam Cheruvu and Hussainsagar. The Tourism Department is also planning to soon restart the popular river cruise package from Hyderabad to Srisailam, due to increased demand for the same, added the official.