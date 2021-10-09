STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2019 Hyderabad encounter: 'Admitting injured constable to ICU was needless', says doctor

Care Hospital doctor Dr Rajesh Rachcha appeared before the three -member commission appointed by SC in the police encounter case of the accused in veterinarian rape case in 2019.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene. (Photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Rajesh Rachcha, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Care Hospital, Gachibowli, who treated constable Arvind Goud, who was injured by the accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian in December 2019, deposed before the three-member commission on Friday.

Arvind had suffered an injury on his left shoulder and was first treated at CHC, Shadnagar, and then shifted to Care Hospital for better treatment, where he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for four days, before being discharged. 

Dr Rajesh said that admission to the ICU is necessary only for patients requiring advanced medical support, but in Arvind's case, he didn't have any problems requiring him to be admitted and treated in the ICU.

"However, there was a potential risk in the form of a chest injury because he had an injury in the shoulder area and also around the scapula (shoulder bone), due to which the risk of injuring the lung is quite high," he added.

He did not notice any breathing difficulty by Arvind, but the emergency department had admitted him to the ICU, he told the commission. When asked if a "hairline fracture of a scapula" requires treatment in the ICU, he said that any fracture around the scapular area is equivalent to a blunt injury to the chest and has the potential risk of pneumothorax or lung contusion.

However when asked how many patients with a "hairline fracture of a scapula" he had admitted to the ICU, he said he has never admitted any such patients to the ICU.

Even if a lung injury is suspected, he would have advised him to be under observation at the hospital, but in this case, it was not necessary that Arvind be kept in the ICU. Replying to the commission, Dr Rajesh said, "I felt his admission to ICU was unnecessary, and after 48 hours of admission, I had advised the patient to be shifted to the ward."

During the deposition, the commission pointed to several inconsistencies between the findings and the treatment noted in the clinical notes and in the patient’s discharge summary. Replying to the question, Dr Rajesh said that he "cannot comment" on the entries made by other doctors and also that of the nursing staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Rajesh Rachcha Care Hospital 2019 Hyderabad encounter: 2019 Hyderabad rape Hyderabad rape encounter
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp