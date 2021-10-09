Gold and silver items worth Rs 24 lakh concealed in face cream seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the RGI airport seized gold and silver items worth over Rs 24 lakh concealed in face cream boxes that were packed in checked-in baggage and arrested the passenger who was smuggling them. The passenger had arrived from Doha. This is the fifth gold smuggling case reported at RGI Airport this week.

Based on credible information, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted a male passenger in the international arrivals area. On checking his checked-in baggage, they found face cream boxes in the baggage.

On opening the face cream boxes, they found gold and silver articles concealed in them. Gold articles weighing 525.50 grams of gold and 28 grams of silver have been seized.

As the passenger could not produce any valid documents for the articles, he was arrested for further investigation.

On Tuesday, seized gold in paste form weighing over one kg and worth around Rs 58.16 lakh was seized from a Sudanese woman. She had concealed the gold in her undergarments and hand baggage. Further, in three separate cases on Monday, Customs officials had seized 604.82 grams of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh and detained three passengers.

Two of them had arrived from Kuwait and one from Dubai. In two cases, the gold was concealed in the undergarments and in the third case, it was concealed in the hand baggage of the passengers.