Display of festive mood on offer for visitors coming to Hyderabad

Numerous activities have been planned amidst Bathukamma, Navratri and Dasara celebrations such as Garba and Dandiya performances.  

Published: 10th October 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A devotee offering prayers as the Shakambari festival began at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in the city on Thursday.

For Bathukamma festivities, a stage and separate bays have been set up at Tank Bund Road, marking the ongoing festivals. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a series of successful Sunday-Funday events on Tank Bund, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has planned another event on October 10. Numerous activities have been planned amidst Bathukamma, Navratri and Dasara celebrations such as Garba and Dandiya performances.  

For Bathukamma festivities, a stage and separate bays have been set up at Tank Bund Road, marking the ongoing festivals. Multiple models of Bathukamma are stationed along the road. Garba and Dandiya performances by professional artistes will also be on offer. A separate stall selling Dandiya sticks is planned for people who would like to pose or even dance with the artistes. The laser show, which was a huge hit with the public in the first Sunday-Funday event, is back with three 15-minute shows planned. There will be also be a fireworks show, lasting for up to three minutes. 

The Urban Forestry wing of HMDA will set up stalls to distribute more than 30 species of saplings. Visitors will also witness a stall by the TS Police Prison Department. The SHE-Teams of Telangana Police will also spread awareness by carrying out numerous activities. A caravan by the Tourism Department will also be on display. Apart from the usual delicacies, food lovers will be able to enjoy traditional Gujarati dishes this week too.  

