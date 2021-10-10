Gold worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, seized 525.50 grams of gold and 28 grams of silver, which were concealed in face cream boxes, worth over Rs 20.44 lakh, on Saturday. The passenger, who had arrived from Doha, had packed the boxes in the check-in baggage. This is the fifth gold smuggling case reported at RGIA this week.

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted a male passenger in the international arrivals area. On examining his baggage, they found boxes with the concealed gold and silver articles. As the passenger could not produce any valid documents for the items, he was arrested for further investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Customs officials arrested a Sudanese woman and seized gold in paste form weighing over one kg and worth around Rs 58.16 lakh. Further, in three separate cases on Monday, sleuths had seized 604.82 grams of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh and detained three passengers.