STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted a male passenger in the international arrivals area.

Published: 10th October 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

gold

This is the fifth gold smuggling case reported at RGIA this week. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, seized 525.50 grams of gold and 28 grams of silver, which were concealed in face cream boxes, worth over Rs 20.44 lakh, on Saturday. The passenger, who had arrived from Doha, had packed the boxes in the check-in baggage. This is the fifth gold smuggling case reported at RGIA this week.

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted a male passenger in the international arrivals area. On examining his baggage, they found boxes with the concealed gold and silver articles. As the passenger could not produce any valid documents for the items, he was arrested for further investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Customs officials arrested a Sudanese woman and seized gold in paste form weighing over one kg and worth around Rs 58.16 lakh. Further, in three separate cases on Monday, sleuths had seized 604.82 grams of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh and detained three passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp