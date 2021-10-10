STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man sets in-laws on fire, flees scene

The couple were rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

Published: 10th October 2021 12:50 PM

Nithika's parents who were set on fire by son-in-law.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster, identified as Saikrishna, set his father-in-law, Sagar Rao, on fire at KPHB late on Saturday night. While he suffered burns in the incident, Sagar Rao's wife Ramadevi also received severe burns in an attempt to rescue him. Their daughter, Nithika, escaped unhurt in the incident.

The couple were rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Gandhi hospital. KPHB police has registered a case against Saikrishna and has launched a hunt for him.

According to police, Saikrishna married Nithika in 2016 in a love marriage. Later, they had differences and in 2019 the family lodged a harassment case against Saikrishna at KPHB police station. Nithika has been staying with her parents at KPHB VI Phase ever since.

According to Nithika, Saikrishna came to their flat. Suspecting that he would create some trouble, she locked herself in the bedroom. He then emptied a petrol can on his father-in-law and set him on fire. 

Ramadevi, his mother-in-law, rushed to her husband's rescue and got burn injuries. Saikrishna then fled from the spot.

Further investigation is underway.

